TRIED IT: Mielle’s Honey & Ginger Flexible Hold Edge Gel Is The Truth

I gave up on edge control a long time ago when I realized it just didn’t work for me. By the time I would walk from the bathroom to the front door, the gel would have liquified and would be dripping down my face. (I have 4c hair). That, however, didn’t stop me from using edge control as my gel when I would slick my hair into a bun or ponytail. I prefer to use edge control over regular gel because gel leaves your hair looking dry, crunchy and flaky. Not to mention the build-up it leaves. Gross.

My coworker received Mielle Organic’s Honey & Ginger Flexible Hold Edge Gel, in the mail, and since she doesn’t use edge control either, she passed it along to me. I was open to trying it, especially since I had just run out of gel. (I’m in between weaves and stuck in the bun stage). I dropped it in my bag and decided to use it the next day for a fresh and fair trial. That next morning, when I opened the jar, I immediately noticed its thick texture, which was reassuring to me because edge control is usually more of a gelatin consistency, and therefore does not provide as strong of a hold. But ba-be when as soon as I placed Mielle’s edge gel on my hair, it proved exactly what I thought — it has incredible hold and slicking power. I didn’t get my hopes up because I figured it was too good to be true. Would it turn white by the end of the day? Would it frizz up? Would it slide down my face like all the other edge controls? So I reserved my full judgement until one full day of use.

Surprisingly, it didn’t turn white. It kept its hold and maintained its luster throughout the day. I attempted to sleep with a scarf (but that didn’t last through the night) and when I woke up I only had to touch up certain spots that had frayed during slumber. With a price point of $12.99, it’s definitely worth it for the amount of product you get and the fact that you don’t have to use so much of it.

According to the website, “This organic hair gel uses ingredients like aloe, honey, and ginger root to give your hair the nutrients it needs and give you the styling control you want. Honey is an emollient and a natural antioxidant, helping condition your hair and keep your scalp healthy. Ginger helps stimulate circulation and encourages healthy hair growth. Explore the rest of Mielle’s Honey & Ginger products and see for yourself what a difference our natural hair-styling gel can make!”

Mielle’s Honey & Ginger Edge Gel is the truth. Try it, here.

TRIED IT: Mielle’s Honey & Ginger Flexible Hold Edge Gel Is The Truth was originally published on hellobeautiful.com