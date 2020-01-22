CLOSE
The Hot Spot: Tiny's Son Gets Into Fight, Lori Harvey Pleads Not Guilty In Hit & Run Case and More [VIDEO]

In today’s news, T.I. & Tiny’s son got into a fight at school over his dad’s beef with Kodak Black, Lori Harvey is pleading not guilty in her hit-and-run case, Lizzo proved Beyonce’s new Ivy Park line with Adidas does come in plus-size and more! Take a listen below. 

If a big orange box with burgundy stripes arrives on your door step, congratulations…Beyonce knows you. The orange box has been floating around social media with celebrities who received the coveted clothing rack full of Beyonce’s collaboration with Adidas and they’re celebrating by showing off the garments on the ‘gram. MUST SEE: Beyoncé Counts Down To The Ivy Park x Adidas Launch By Giving Us Bawwwdy! From Janelle Monae to Laverne Cox (even Reese Witherspoon got a box), check out celebs rocking their Ivy Park swag. https://www.instagram.com/p/B7L4QABnAL1/

The Hot Spot: Tiny’s Son Gets Into Fight, Lori Harvey Pleads Not Guilty In Hit & Run Case and More [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

