Nostalgia: 16 Photos Of What The Grammys Was Like 10 Years Ago

Source: Jeff Vespa / Contributor / Getty

The biggest night in music is finally announced their 2020 nominees , and judging by the fact that hip hop music has dominated this year — it’s no surprise that this year’s show will be different than the previous ones. The full nominations list for the 62nd annual award show were announced is out, and let’s just say it’s been a good year to be Lizzo.

 

Stars like Lil Nas X and Tyler The Creator are the highlight of this year’s show — which means hip hop is still showing up and showing out in a major way.  Andre Barber, founder of pioneering Chicago hip-hop media company Fake Shore Drive, told The Hollywood Reporter, “part of hip-hop’s challenge at the Grammys is due to the lack amount of Academy members that work in the genre. The biggest challenge with hip-hop is that there’s not enough people voting from that community. I think we would’ve won in these categories a long time ago if we had more voting members.

He added, ” [Chance] being an independent artist and getting there and winning three awards, and performing, I think it showed that you could do it. You could come from Chicago and work really hard and this kind of thing can happen. I think it’s been positive.”

Hopefully, most of our faves will go home with a Grammy this year. If not, then we know what’s up. But just for fun, let’s take a look back at what the big show was looking like 10 whole, drastic, years ago. In honor of the 2020 Grammy Awards, hit the flip to board the nostalgia train. Catch the live show on Jan. 26 only on CBS.

