Behind The Scenes: ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Directors Want Eddie Murphy Sequel As Their Next Project

"We ready, we ready."

Seventeen years after the last Bad Boys movie, and the third flick in the installment, Bad Boys for Life, is already a major success.

The movie, which stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, received warm reviews from critics and it finished off MLK weekend at number one with an estimated $73.4 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Now, the directors of the film support the idea of directing another celebrated action-comedy.

According to ColliderAdil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directed Bad Boys for Life as their Hollywood feature film debut. Now that the movie is a success, the Belgian filmmakers said that Bad Boys For Life mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer might pick them for another sequel, Beverly Hills Cop 4.

The movie would be a sequel to the 1984 flick Beverly Hills Cop which catapulted Eddie Murphy to international superstardom. When Collider asked if El Arbi and Fallah would be down to direct the fourth installment in the series, El Arbi responded, “Everybody asks us this question, which is good, because we really want to do that! That would be an honor.”

Fallah added, “I think Jerry [Bruckheimer] asked us to be available.”

El Arbi continued, “Jerry said it in a press conference in Germany, like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ So I’m like, ‘Okay!’”

The two directors also mentioned that they met Eddie Murphy twice. In one instance, they were doing reshoots for Bad Boys for Life at Tyler Perry Studios and Murphy was there at the same time shooting another sequel, Coming 2 America. The simultaneous shoots resulted in an epic photo of Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Eddie Murphy and Wesley Snipes that went viral on social media.

 

 

“We said, ‘Come on everybody, let’s take this fu**ing epic picture,’” Fallah explained of the moment.

The rest was history.

Could this be the beginning of something beautiful for the two directors? Maybe an action-comedy empire?

Let’s try not to get ahead of ourselves. Whatever the case may be, it seems like the two directors are fully prepared for anything.

“We ready, we ready,” assured Fallah.

Behind The Scenes: 'Bad Boys For Life' Directors Want Eddie Murphy Sequel As Their Next Project

