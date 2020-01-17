Virginia Presidential Primary Coming Up In March, Register To Vote Here

The Democratic Party of Virginia is the only party holding a presidential primary election on March 3, 2020. The Republican party has chosen to select delegates to their National Convention at a state convention.

The voter registration deadline to vote in the presidential primary is February 10, 2020. Register to vote, check status, poll location and presidential candidates on the ballot here.

