Virginia Presidential Primary Coming Up In March, Register To Vote Here

Source: Sky Noir Photography by Bill Dickinson / Getty

The Democratic Party of Virginia is the only party holding a presidential primary election on March 3, 2020. The Republican party has chosen to select delegates to their National Convention at a state convention.

The voter registration deadline to vote in the presidential primary is February 10, 2020. Register to vote, check status, poll location and presidential candidates on the ballot here.

Photos
