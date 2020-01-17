CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Erica Dixon Chewed Out For Not Vaccinating 8-Month Old Twins — She Claps Back!

Keep the measles, mumps, and etcetera away from Erica Dixon’s cute kiddies because they have not been vaccinated.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The former “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star revealed online that she’s opted not to give her kids vaccinations. She bragged in a tweet that her 8-month old baby girls are doing just fine, health wise too.

Of course, Erica’s tweet brought forth opposing parenting opinions on her mentions. Folks were concerned that IF the girls did get sick it would be life-threatening but their mother isn’t worried about that at ALL.

Erica says:

People are dying everyday from several disease. You do realize it’s 2020 and vaccinations are preventative measure in hopes that the body builds an immunity to the disease put in the child’s body.

And if in case you’re wondering, Erica confirms the unvaccinated children WILL be attending regular school.

What are YOUR thoughts on children and vaccination?

Erica Dixon Chewed Out For Not Vaccinating 8-Month Old Twins — She Claps Back!  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
THE CHARLIE WILSON LOS ANGELES FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES
THE CHARLIE WILSON LOS ANGELES FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES
 16 hours ago
01.22.20
Education Activists Hold Charter School Rally In Brooklyn
Representative Hakeem Jeffries Quotes The Notorious B.I.G. During…
 18 hours ago
01.22.20
Array
Missy Elliott And H.E.R. Star In Pepsi’s Super…
 18 hours ago
01.22.20
Behind The Scenes: ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Directors…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
TRIED IT: Skin Seeds Aloe Glow Sheet Skin…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
43 itemsMLK Day Celebration 2020
MLK Day Celebration 2020
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Heyy Ya! Andre 3000 Is Making A Comeback,…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
10 items
Lewk Of The Week: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Hot…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Pourquoi? Commes des Garçons Threw Some Tired Ol’…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
19 items
Happily Ever After: Safaree & Erica Mena Tie…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Missy Elliott’s Urban One Honors Acceptance Speech Is…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Nostalgia: 16 Photos Of What The Grammys Was…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
30 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slayed…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Boosie & Mo3 Break Down The Kappa Shimmy,…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close