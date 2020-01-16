CLOSE
Who Wore It Best? Celebs Keep It Sporty And Sexy In Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Collection

It's definitely a look.

Janelle Monae at the "Queen & Slim" Premiere at AFI FEST 2019 presented by Audi at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Beyoncé‘s upcoming Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas is only a few days away from being released and she’s building up the momentum by gifting her celebrity friends some new swag.

The 38-year-old pop queen initially announced the collaboration about a week ago and since then, she’s dropped photos and a beautiful video showcasing all the new gear. Now celebrity friends like Laverne Cox, Janelle Monáe, Cardi B, Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, Hailey Baldwin, Zendaya, and Yara Shahidi have all shared Instagram posts of Ivy Park x Adidas gifts from Beyoncé.

All the clothing comes in an orange mini-closet filled with products. “Does this officially make me the newest member of the #Beyhive?” 43-year-old Witherspoon captioned her video of her opening Beyoncé’s epic shipment.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you, @Beyonce for the #IvyPark swag!

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

 

Other celebs took a more sexy approach, with Laverne Cox executing her usual wind-in-the-hair poses for the Gram. “This look from Adidas x IVY PARK though. Thank you @beyonce,” she captioned her video.

 

Hit the flip for some more celebrity reactions to Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas gifts, including sexy frolicking form Janelle Monáe and dumbfounded shock from Cardi B. You can scoop up your own gear when the collection drops January 18.

Who Wore It Best? Celebs Keep It Sporty And Sexy In Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Collection  was originally published on globalgrind.com

