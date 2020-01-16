CLOSE
Lizzo Keeps Her Haters Talking In This Sexy Gold Bikini

FOMO Festival 2020 - Auckland

There’s no stopping Lizzo’s sexiness, no matter how much you disagree with her brand of body positivity. The Grammy-nominated singer (eight to be exact) is currently in New Zealand for FOMO 2020 where she brought her #blackgirlmagic to the beautiful beaches and to social media for all her haters to see.

Lizzo posted a video wearing a glimmering gold bikini and it reminded us that, yes, a bikini is sexy, but the sexiest thing you can wear is confidence.

Lizzo twerked, tanned and tossed her natural hair on the beach like she was shooting the cover of Sports Illustrated and we’re so here for it! Can we take a moment to appreciate her big bouncy tresses and credit her personal hairstylist Shelby Swain (a.k.a The Beyonce of baby hair) for keeping her curls popping across the globe.

Lizzo continues to live her best life despite facing negative backlash from critics who think it’s too much or too gimmicky. Lizzo’s declaration of melanin magic comes after fitness expert Jillian Michaels questioned why we celebrate Lizzo’s body and overall health.

Newsflash, Lizzo is doing a great job celebrating herself in a society that prefers their plus-size women not at all. So if you have a problem with Lizzo, you have a problem with the many women who look like her and look up to her as a lesson in self-love.

I love you. You are beautiful. You can do anything. (Repeat)

We’ll be keeping our eyes glued to our timeline for more of Lizzo’s New Zealand trip.

You Hate Lizzo’s Sexiness Because She’s Fat

Lizzo Clapsback At Nontenured Professor Who Says She’s Popular ‘Cause She’s Obese

Lizzo Claps Back At Haters Mad That Her Cheeks Were Out At The Lakers Game

