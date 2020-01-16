Who Just Made It Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame?

The Songwriters Hall of Fame just announced its 2020 class. Mariah Carey, Pharrell Williams, Steve Miller, Eurythmics, and The Isley Brothers lead the way.

Other inductees include William “Mickey” Stevenson who wrote Motown classics like Dancing In The Street for Martha and the Vandellas and It Takes Two for Marvin Gaye and Kim Weston. Stevenson also wrote Devil With The Blue Dress On for Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels.

Rick Nowels is another Hall of Famer. He co-wrote Belinda Carlisle’s Heaven Is A Place On Earth and penned Dido’s White Flag. The induction ceremony will be on June 11th.

What catches you first in a song – the lyrics or the beat? What is the lyric you mistook for something else?

