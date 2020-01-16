CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Who Just Made It Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame?

US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

The Songwriters Hall of Fame just announced its 2020 class. Mariah Carey, Pharrell Williams, Steve Miller, Eurythmics, and The Isley Brothers lead the way.

Other inductees include William “Mickey” Stevenson who wrote Motown classics like Dancing In The Street for Martha and the Vandellas and It Takes Two for Marvin Gaye and Kim Weston. Stevenson also wrote Devil With The Blue Dress On for Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels.

Rick Nowels is another Hall of Famer. He co-wrote Belinda Carlisle’s Heaven Is A Place On Earth and penned Dido’s White Flag. The induction ceremony will be on June 11th.

What catches you first in a song – the lyrics or the beat? What is the lyric you mistook for something else?

See story here

Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter
16 photos
Who Just Made It Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame?

Videos
Latest
Singer Sammie’s Sausage Hits The Internet…Allegedly [Video]
 1 hour ago
01.16.20
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Who Just Made It Into The Songwriters Hall…
 1 hour ago
01.16.20
The Mansion Elon: Presents Nipsey Hussle
Grammys To Honor Nipsey Hussle
 1 hour ago
01.16.20
10 itemsPhoto of Aaliyah
Happy Birthday, Aaliyah! Here Are 10 Times She…
 4 hours ago
01.16.20
Viola Davis And Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Genesis Tannon…
 4 hours ago
01.16.20
5 Hair Mistakes This Celebrity Stylist Wants You…
 5 hours ago
01.16.20
’12 O’Clock Boys’: This Doc Inspired Meek Mill’s…
 17 hours ago
01.16.20
Have You Seen It? 6 Reasons Why ‘Parasite’…
 20 hours ago
01.16.20
‘Insecure’ Drops First Teaser For Upcoming Season Set…
 21 hours ago
01.16.20
Mary J. Blige performs at the BCRF gala in NYC
Mary J. Blige Says She Didn’t Skip Rent…
 22 hours ago
01.15.20
Aldis Hodge & Elizabeth Moss Deliver In “The…
 22 hours ago
01.16.20
Let Freedom Ring: 12 Rare Photos Of Dr.…
 23 hours ago
01.16.20
Delta Plane Dumps Fuel Over School Playground Near…
 23 hours ago
01.16.20
Whitney Houston & The Notorious B.I.G. Among 2020…
 1 day ago
01.16.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close