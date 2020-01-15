Steelers Owner Wants To Change The ‘Rooney Rule’

The owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers wants to see changes made to the NFL’s ‘Rooney Rule’ that aims to see more minorities hired as head coaches.

After just one minority head coach was hired this offseason, Art Rooney II told NFL Network the rule is “not where we want to be” and that the league needs to “take a step back and look at what’s happening with our hiring process.

The rule, which requires NFL teams to interview at least one minority candidate, was named after Art’s father Dan Rooney when it was established in 2003.

Do you think the NFL is biased against minority head coaching candidates? What changes should be made to the ‘Rooney Rule’?

