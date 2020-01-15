CLOSE
Mary J. Blige Says She Didn’t Skip Rent And Wreck A Mansion

Mary J. Blige performs at the BCRF gala in NYC

Source: Rob Rich/WENN.com / WENN

In 2018, a landlord claimed Mary J. Blige didn’t pay $60,000 in rent and she also ruined the mansion she was living in. The case is now in court. Today, Bossip reports that Blige has filed paperwork denying those claims.

In the rebuttal, Blige said she paid the landlord what she owed before leaving the rental property.

Blige also says that any damage done to the home does not add up to the damage the landlord has done to Mary’s reputation by filing the initial lawsuit.

Did you ever lose your security deposit because of damage done to the place?

Shoe Gal! 15 Times Mary J. Blige Proved She Should Have Her Own Boot Line STAT
15 photos
