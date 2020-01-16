Sammie’s steaming up timelines across social media after a video appears to show the singer’s sausage.
The male featured in the clip is engaged in a steamy Skype session. Sammie recently released an EP titled, “Send Nudes,” which begs the question if this is simply aptly timed advertising.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
We can’t post the video, but curious minds can find it here.
This latest leaks follows a bevy of salacious pictures and videos hitting the web of male celebrities, including Steph Curry and DaBaby. The later of which was (sadly) debunked.
View this post on Instagram
Today marks a month since my baby “Send Nudes” released. Ladies & Gents I’m excited to announce a new candle scent of my own entitled “Pure Love” is also in the works. More info SOON COME. Simply wanted to share it with you all 😊. “Send Nudes” link in my bio. If you’re a candle 🕯 lover like myself, what should the scent feel/ smell like mood wise??? Comment below 👇🏾- I’m following yall’s lead on this business venture. #YoungLion #SA
Source: Love B. Scott
Singer Sammie’s Sausage Hits The Internet…Allegedly [Video] was originally published on 92q.com