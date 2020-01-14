Spike Lee Makes History As 2020 Cannes Film Festival Jury President

Spike Lee has broken another barrier. Lee has become the 2020 Cannes Film Festival Jury President.

With the title, Lee is the first African American and the first person of the African diaspora to be named jury president.

Lee said, “To me, the Cannes Film Festival besides being the most important film festival in the world — no disrespect to anybody) has had a great impact on my film career. You could easily say Cannes changed the trajectory of who I became in world cinema.”

