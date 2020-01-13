CLOSE
Another One: Sen. Cory Booker Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

Senator Cory Booker Visits The SiriusXM Studios In Washington D.C. For A Sit-Down Interview With SiriusXM Urban View Host, Joe Madison

Source: Larry French / Getty

Another one bites the dust.

Sen. Cory Booker decided Monday to end his bid for the White House, making the announcement in the form of an email sent to supporters.

“Nearly one year ago, I got in the race for president because I believed to my core that the answer to the common pain Americans are feeling right now, the answer to Donald Trump’s hatred and division, is to reignite our spirit of common purpose to take on our biggest challenges and build a more just and fair country for everyone,” he said. “I’ve always believed that. I still believe that. I’m proud I never compromised my faith in these principles during this campaign to score political points or tear down others.”

According to NBC News, Booker shared his plans with his staff during a conference call at his campaign headquarters in Newark, NJ before making his announcement public.

With his departure, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is now the only black candidate remaining in the 12-candidate Democratic primary.

Source: NBC News 

