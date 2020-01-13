Cory Booker Suspends Presidential Campaign

Cory Booker is the latest 2020 hopeful to end his presidential bid. The New Jersey Senator announced Monday he was suspending his campaign, citing shrinking campaign funds, his failure to qualify for this week’s debate, and the looming Senate impeachment trial.

Booker promised to “carry the fight forward” and told followers that “the urgent business of impeachment will rightly be keeping me in Washington”.

Who do you think will be the next candidate to drop out? With Booker out and Andrew Yang failing to qualify for this week’s debate, should we be concerned about the lack of diversity in the race?

See story here