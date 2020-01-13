CLOSE
Who Was Snubbed By The Oscars?

91st Academy Awards (Oscars 2019)

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

People are reacting to the Academy Award nominees that were announced Monday morning. Some are reacting to who didn’t get nominated. Many thought Jennifer Lopez might get a nod for her role in Hustlers. She was shut out.

Lupita Nyong’o failed to score a nomination for her dual role in Us. Robert DeNiro was seemingly the only one left out of The Irishman’s 10 nominations.

Other snubbed by the Academy include Nicole Kidman, Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, and Beyonce.

Who else got the short end of the nominations?

