June Ambrose Shows Us How To Get Fresh Via Her Instagram Videos

June Ambrose is responsible for some of the most monumental Hip-Hop moments. From Missy Elliott’s patent leather, vinyl suit in the “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” video, to all of the looks in Hype Williams classic film ‘Belly’, to Jay Z’s dapper suits from the On The Run Tour, June has added a certain flare to fashion like only she could.
Beyond her diverse styling resume, June always manages to steal the show when she steps out. Known for her oversized hats and quirky glasses, her style is comfortable, eclectic, and full of life. Like most stylists, June gives us the details of the clothes she wears on the red carpet. More recently, the style diva has taken it to another level by showing us how to dress like her via her Instagram posts.
Now if you follow June Ambrose, you know she has a personality like none other. Honestly, that’s what makes these videos fun to watch. Her dope, Look of the Day posts give us insight on how June layers her pieces, accessorizes her outfits, and styles her hair under those enormous hats. The end result is a fly ensemble that looks completely effortless and chic.
If you share June’s style aesthetic, then you’ll enjoy the way she throws unconventional pieces together to make them look like a cohesive statement. If you’re more of a classic chick, these videos will give you ideas on how to spruce up your look with key statement pieces.
Either way, June’s style videos are entertaining to say the least. If you pay close attention, you’ll occasionally get mooned in the process of her getting dressed. I’m to too sure I can pull off her looks, but I’ll definitely tune in to see how that stylish brain of hers works.
DON’T MISS…
LET’S MAKEUP: Here’s How You Get June Ambrose’s Signature Pink Lip
Dream Doll And Her Hair Stylist Arrogant Tae Are A Hair Match Made In Heaven
Fashion Prediction: Cynthia Erivo Will Be The Style Star Of The 2020 Award Season
These Celebs Know Their Way Around Some Edge Control And A Toothbrush
These Celebs Know Their Way Around Some Edge Control And A Toothbrush
1. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 1 of 22
2. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 2 of 22
3. RIHANNASource:Getty 3 of 22
4. RIHANNASource:Getty 4 of 22
5. SKAI JACKSONSource:Getty 5 of 22
6. SKAI JACKSONSource:Getty 6 of 22
7. STORM REIDSource:Getty 7 of 22
8. STORM REIDSource:Getty 8 of 22
9. ZENDAYASource:Getty 9 of 22
10. ZENDAYASource:Getty 10 of 22
11. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 11 of 22
12. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 12 of 22
13. AMANDLA STENBERGSource:Getty 13 of 22
14. AMANDLA STENBERGSource:Getty 14 of 22
15. JUSTINE SKYESource:Getty 15 of 22
16. JUSTINE SKYESource:Getty 16 of 22
17. MELINA MATSOUKASSource:Getty 17 of 22
18. MELINA MATSOUKASSource:Getty 18 of 22
19. ZAZIE BEETZSource:Getty 19 of 22
20. ZAZIE BEETZSource:Getty 20 of 22
21. ISSA RAESource:Getty 21 of 22
22. ISSA RAESource:Getty 22 of 22
June Ambrose Shows Us How To Get Fresh Via Her Instagram Videos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com