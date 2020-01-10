Gone To Soon: New Orleans Mourns The Death Of Legend 5th Ward Weebie

It’s a sad day for New Orleans natives and bounce music lovers everywhere. Rapper and bounce music legend 5th Ward Weebie was pronounced dead on Friday after suffering a heart attack “which turned into emergency heart surgery and ultimately heart failure.”

Here’s a statement from one of 5th Ward Weebie’s close friends Ptown Moe on the cause of his death. pic.twitter.com/ad1sTTHYyb — AMillionRoses (@amillion_roses) January 9, 2020

Weebie, whose real name was Jerome Cosey, was a such a staple in his community. So much so that even New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell gushed about him and his contribution to the community often.

“He was an iconic personality, a New Orleans legend and a beloved friend. He was the bounce king who showed us how to move, how to love and how to bring passion and humanity to everything we do. New Orleans has lost a cornerstone of our culture. Our city will not be the same without his voice and his spirit.”

Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond also spoke out about Weebie, saying:

“Jerome Cosey, more commonly known as 5th Ward Weebie, embodied the soul of New Orleans as an artist and cultural icon. I was blessed to call him my dear friend, and I am so sad he is no longer here with us.”

Cosey’s death hit home to many. He’s known for classic bounce tracks like “Shake It Like A Dog,” “I Really Want U,” and “So Attracted.” But his legacy far surpasses his music. RIP to legend, gone too soon at just 42 years old.

