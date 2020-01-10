CLOSE
Happy Birthday Afeni Shakur! This Vintage Clip Will Have You All In Your Feelings

'Tupac: Resurrection' World Premiere

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

If you know anything about Tupac, you know that his mom Afeni played a major part in him becoming the legend we all knew and loved. Today marks Afeni Shakur‘s 73rd birthday, but unfortunately for us, the brave queen passed away back in May 2016.

Afeni was more than just Pac’s mama. She was a businesswoman, an activist and a brave soldier in many ways. Back in 1968, she chose to represent herself in court, pregnant, while on trial and facing a 300-year prison sentence. Not to mention she had zero experience in law. And sure enough, she was acquitted.

Pac always had nothing but love for his mama. So much he dedicated a whole song to her, which still is one of his greatest records to date.

“My mother taught me three things, respect, knowledge-search for knowledge, it’s an eternal journey. That’s like my hair-cut, the line, 360 degrees, find knowledge always. And she taught me to not be quiet, if there’s something on my mind speak it. But also to listen.”

In honor of her life and legacy, check out this vintage clip of the former Black Panther getting emotional about her baby.

