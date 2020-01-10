CLOSE
#UrbanOneHonors: Billy Porter Says Ryan Jamaal Swain Is A Product Of What The LGBTQ Community Built

Billy Porter opens up about his incredible relationship with fellow ‘Pose’ and Urban One Honors Represent Pride Honoree, Ryan Jamaal Swain.

Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford

Source: TV One / Urban One

TV One will air REPRESENT: 40 YEARS OF NURTURING CHANGE WITH CATHY HUGHES, sponsored by Lexus, immediately preceding the show at 7 P.M. ET/6C. Hosted by Hughes, the TV One special features in-depth one-on-one conversations with actor Billy Porter and activist Rev. Al Sharpton, highlighting their lasting impact on black culture. The special also includes commentary from Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins, III, along with Radio One personalities Rickey Smiley, Russ Parr, Donnie Simpson, and more sharing the impact that working at Radio One had on their careers.

#UrbanOneHonors: Billy Porter Says Ryan Jamaal Swain Is A Product Of What The LGBTQ Community Built  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

