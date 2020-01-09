CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nupe, Not Boosie: Famous Kappa Alpha Psi Members That Aren’t Boosie Badazz

Kings Of The Streets Tour

Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN

Boosie is one of those rappers that we give a pass to for lots of reasons. He’s funny, he has classic songs, and he truly doesn’t GAF about what people have to say.

Earlier this week, the Baton Rouge rapper ruffled some feathers when he rocked a Kappa Alpha Psi shirt to the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks game.

 

After receiving hella criticism for from folks familiar with the Black fraternity, Boosie responded, saying:

“I WAS N THE MALL LOOKING FOR RED N SAW THE SWEATER N IT WAS HARD. YES I KNEW IT WAS A KAPPA SWEATER. I THOUGHT I WOULD GET LOVE FROM WEARING IT NOT HATE. CALM YALL AS DOWN BRA I WAS JUST GETTING FRESH #leavemealone.”

But some folks still weren’t having it, while others came to Boosie Boo’s defense. So much so that #WipeMeDown was trending on Twitter.

Although Boosie provided the fraternity with some quality tunes to move to, I can see why they’d take offense to him rocking the shirt. Might as well let anyone wear it if that’s the case. 

Sorry, Boosie. Hit the flip for some real life stars who are real life Kappas. 

Nupe, Not Boosie: Famous Kappa Alpha Psi Members That Aren’t Boosie Badazz  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
22 items
These Celebs Know Their Way Around Some Edge…
 2 hours ago
01.10.20
5th Ward Weebie, New Orleans Bounce Legend Passes…
 16 hours ago
01.10.20
Behind The Scenes: ‘Atlanta’ Is Coming Back With…
 16 hours ago
01.10.20
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…
 17 hours ago
01.10.20
Loni Love Says Successful Black Men Are Unequivocal…
 18 hours ago
01.10.20
We Ouchea: Meghan Markle Isn’t The Only Black…
 18 hours ago
01.10.20
10 items
Beyoncé Counts Down To The Ivy Park x…
 18 hours ago
01.10.20
Billy Porter Embodies ‘The Art Of Beauty’ On…
 18 hours ago
01.10.20
HELLO WORLD: Headed To Miami For MLK Day…
 20 hours ago
01.10.20
10 items
Petty Betty: London’s Madame Tussauds Separates Meghan Markle…
 20 hours ago
01.10.20
97 items
Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Hair Journey Through The Years
 20 hours ago
01.10.20
GlobalGrind & Bossip Host A VIP Screening For…
 21 hours ago
01.10.20
Nupe, Not Boosie: Famous Kappa Alpha Psi Members…
 21 hours ago
01.10.20
With All These Foundation Shades, An Ulta Makeup…
 23 hours ago
01.10.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close