CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

We Ouchea: Meghan Markle Isn’t The Only Black Woman To Marry Into Royalty

meghan markle

Source: Samir Hussein / Contributor / Getty

Meghan Markle has made headlines everyday since joining the Royal Family, but this week, she’s causing a stir for the exact opposite reason. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex and her hubby Prince Harry announced that they’d be stepping back from their senior royal duties while they “work to become financially independent”.

The couple said in a statement:

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

News of the departure from Buckingham palace shocked Americans and Brits alike. Let’s be real, this is a game changer for the Royal Family who’ve spent hundreds of years doing things a certain way. In comes an American, Black woman who changes most of the tradition in less than five years.

So what did the Queen have to say about this?

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Of course the jokes started to fly the second Black Twitter found out the news.

Late Night Hosts found it pretty funny as well. Just ask Trevor Noah.

But Meghan isn’t the first Black woman to marry into royalty, and certainly won’t be the  last. Hit the flip too see more Black Girl Royal Magic.

We Ouchea: Meghan Markle Isn’t The Only Black Woman To Marry Into Royalty  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
22 items
These Celebs Know Their Way Around Some Edge…
 2 hours ago
01.10.20
5th Ward Weebie, New Orleans Bounce Legend Passes…
 16 hours ago
01.10.20
Behind The Scenes: ‘Atlanta’ Is Coming Back With…
 16 hours ago
01.10.20
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…
 17 hours ago
01.10.20
Loni Love Says Successful Black Men Are Unequivocal…
 18 hours ago
01.10.20
We Ouchea: Meghan Markle Isn’t The Only Black…
 18 hours ago
01.10.20
10 items
Beyoncé Counts Down To The Ivy Park x…
 18 hours ago
01.10.20
Billy Porter Embodies ‘The Art Of Beauty’ On…
 18 hours ago
01.10.20
HELLO WORLD: Headed To Miami For MLK Day…
 20 hours ago
01.10.20
10 items
Petty Betty: London’s Madame Tussauds Separates Meghan Markle…
 20 hours ago
01.10.20
97 items
Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Hair Journey Through The Years
 20 hours ago
01.10.20
GlobalGrind & Bossip Host A VIP Screening For…
 21 hours ago
01.10.20
Nupe, Not Boosie: Famous Kappa Alpha Psi Members…
 21 hours ago
01.10.20
With All These Foundation Shades, An Ulta Makeup…
 23 hours ago
01.10.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close