La La Anthony Spotted Out With ‘Aquaman’ Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Fans jumped to conclusions when a photo of La La Anthony and Aquaman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II surfaced on social media.

A source close to Anthony commented on the speculation saying, “People shouldn’t be quick to jump to conclusions – especially if she’s seen leaving a restaurant.”

Page Six also reported that Abdul-Mateen and Anthony are just friends. They work out together and Yahya has been giving Anthony acting tips. Abdul-Mateen is a mutual friend of Carmelo Anthony and La La and the couple are still going strong.

La La posted family photos of her, along with Melo and their son, Kiyan, 12.

