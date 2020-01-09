CLOSE
La La Anthony Spotted Out With ‘Aquaman’ Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Fans jumped to conclusions when a photo of La La Anthony and Aquaman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II surfaced on social media.

A source close to Anthony commented on the speculation saying, “People shouldn’t be quick to jump to conclusions – especially if she’s seen leaving a restaurant.”

Page Six also reported that Abdul-Mateen and Anthony are just friends. They work out together and Yahya has been giving Anthony acting tips. Abdul-Mateen is a mutual friend of Carmelo Anthony and La La and the couple are still going strong.

La La posted family photos of her, along with Melo and their son, Kiyan, 12.

When you see celebrities hanging out do you automatically think they’re dating? Why or why not?

