Prince Will Be Honored With All-Star Grammy Tribute Concert

Some of today’s best artists will join together to pay tribute to Prince. The all-star Grammy salute to Prince is called Let’s Go Crazy.

Alicia Keys, Usher, John Legend, Common. Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Earth, Wind and Fire and more will participate. Long-time Prince associate Sheila E. will serve as musical director along with super-producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

The concert will be recorded two days after the Grammy Awards and the special will air sometime in April.

What songs must they perform at this event?

