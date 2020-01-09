CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Prince Will Be Honored With All-Star Grammy Tribute Concert

Prince

Source: Luciano Viti / Getty

Some of today’s best artists will join together to pay tribute to Prince. The all-star Grammy salute to Prince is called Let’s Go Crazy. 

Alicia Keys, Usher, John Legend, Common. Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Earth, Wind and Fire and more will participate. Long-time Prince associate Sheila E. will serve as musical director along with super-producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

The concert will be recorded two days after the Grammy Awards and the special will air sometime in April.

What songs must they perform at this event?

See story here

Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016
25 photos
Prince Will Be Honored With All-Star Grammy Tribute Concert

Videos
Latest
R. Kelly The Buffet
Wow..R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Brawl On IG Live (Explicit…
 54 mins ago
01.09.20
Lala Anthony Visits 'Extra'
La La Anthony Spotted Out With ‘Aquaman’ Actor…
 2 hours ago
01.09.20
Brit Music Awards, 1997
Prince Will Be Honored With All-Star Grammy Tribute…
 2 hours ago
01.09.20
Malia Obama Spent Christmas Coupled Up In London…
 7 hours ago
01.09.20
New Year Motivation: Watch Lil Nas X Prove…
 18 hours ago
01.08.20
R. Kelly’s GFs Azriel Clary & Joycelyn Savage…
 19 hours ago
01.09.20
20 items
Stuntin’ In These Streets: Angela Bassett, Tiffany Haddish…
 20 hours ago
01.09.20
Kenya Moore: NeNe Leakes Is A Narcissist
 20 hours ago
01.09.20
Aretha Franklin’s Son Does Not Support The Respect…
 21 hours ago
01.09.20
10 items
No E! News, Blue Ivy Isn’t An ‘Adult,’…
 21 hours ago
01.09.20
Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow…
 21 hours ago
01.09.20
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Stepped Down…
 21 hours ago
01.09.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…
 22 hours ago
01.09.20
5 items
Rihanna Goes Full Frontal For The Beauty Game
 23 hours ago
01.09.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close