8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With AR-15 After They Pistol Whipped Husband

Jeremy King awoke to the sound and sight of two masked men breaking into his home and demanding his family’s valuables. When he told the men that he had nothing to give, they pistol-whipped him and stomped his head. What they *didn’t* know is that Jeremy’s wife, who is 8 months pregnant, was locked and loaded with her AR-15.

“I’ve got a fractured eye socket, a fractured sinus cavity, a concussion, 20 stitches and three staples in my head,” said King, outside his home on Old Welcome Road in Lithia. “I took a severe beating.”

According to BayNews9 the unidentified mother-to-be came around the corner swingin’ that iron and it didn’t end well for the home invaders.

“When he came toward the back door in her line of sight, she clipped him,” King said. “He made it from my back door to roughly 200 feet out in the front ditch before the AR did its thing.”

Cops found the man dead in a ditch and they are still on the hunt for his partner-in-crime.

“Them guys came in with two normal pistols and my AR stopped it,” King said. “(My wife) evened the playing field and kept them from killing me.”

Jeremy King’s wife is all about ridin’ not about dyin’.

