CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

R. Kelly’s GFs Azriel Clary & Joycelyn Savage Square Off In On-Camera Fight [VIDEO]

Bond Hearing Held In Chicago For R. Kelly's Federal Criminal Cases

Source: Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty

The fallout from the second part of Surviving R. Kelly? Fisticuffs between R. Kelly‘s girlfriends.

Caught on Instagram Live Wednesday (Jan. 8), cops went to the disgraced R&B singers Trump Tower condo and found his girlfriends, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage engaged in an all-out brawl with one another. Azriel was on Instagram Live as she appeared to be gathering things to move out of the condo and when Joycelyn walked in the room — all hell broke loose.

Clary threatened Savage, saying she’d send her to jail for the exact thing Kelly is locked up for, sleeping with a minor. Clary claims in the fight and in a follow-up video that she was a minor when she had sex with Joycelyn and that she was pressing charges.

The fight comes nearly a year after both Savage and Clary spoke with Gayle King in defense of Kelly. Kelly’s lawyer is calling the whole ordeal a “staged catfight” between Savage and Clary.

RELATED: Azriel Clary Talks R. Kelly, Joycelyn Savage & More On Instagram Live

RELATED: Night 2 of ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning’ Touches On Kelly’s Alleged Attraction To Boys & More

R. Kelly’s GFs Azriel Clary & Joycelyn Savage Square Off In On-Camera Fight [VIDEO]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly The Buffet
Wow..R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Brawl On IG Live (Explicit…
 51 mins ago
01.09.20
Lala Anthony Visits 'Extra'
La La Anthony Spotted Out With ‘Aquaman’ Actor…
 2 hours ago
01.09.20
Brit Music Awards, 1997
Prince Will Be Honored With All-Star Grammy Tribute…
 2 hours ago
01.09.20
Malia Obama Spent Christmas Coupled Up In London…
 7 hours ago
01.09.20
New Year Motivation: Watch Lil Nas X Prove…
 18 hours ago
01.08.20
R. Kelly’s GFs Azriel Clary & Joycelyn Savage…
 19 hours ago
01.09.20
20 items
Stuntin’ In These Streets: Angela Bassett, Tiffany Haddish…
 20 hours ago
01.09.20
Kenya Moore: NeNe Leakes Is A Narcissist
 20 hours ago
01.09.20
Aretha Franklin’s Son Does Not Support The Respect…
 21 hours ago
01.09.20
10 items
No E! News, Blue Ivy Isn’t An ‘Adult,’…
 21 hours ago
01.09.20
Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow…
 21 hours ago
01.09.20
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Stepped Down…
 21 hours ago
01.09.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…
 21 hours ago
01.09.20
5 items
Rihanna Goes Full Frontal For The Beauty Game
 23 hours ago
01.09.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close