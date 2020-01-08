Danielle Brooks recently had a baby girl and is enjoying this first stage in motherhood. However, the new mom took to Instagram to give some love to her own mother. The beauty showed and shared her mom, celebrating her birthday. The selfie style photo was absolutely beautiful but we had to do several double takes. We didn’t know who was who! Danielle Brooks looks SO much like her mother. Even the beauty knows this.

The Orange Is The New Black star captioned the photo, “Happy birthday to my beautiful mother! Yes, I know we are twins. Love you forever.” Such a sweet message.

This isn’t the first time the beauty posted a photo of her with her mom. Keep on clicking to see more images of the two twinning!

All The Times Danielle Brooks Was Twinning With Her Mom was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: