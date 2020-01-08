Chrissy Teigen’s Reaction To John Legend’s Cameo On ‘This Is Us’ Was Hilarious

“This Is Us” fans were shocked when a promo for the upcoming season aired during Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards featuring John Legend.

The EGOT winner was shown behind a piano during the short promo, however, nothing else was revealed about the character.

Fans took to Twitter with questions about Legend’s appearance with one user asking his wife, Chrissy Teigen to tell what she knows, “I had no idea until now and still don’t get it? his song or himself?” Teigen responded.

With Teigen being in the dark about Legend’s new role it appears that we’ll all have to wait until January 14th to find out or hopefully he’ll respond to his wife’s tweet.

