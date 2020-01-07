CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Frolicious Photos Of Blue Ivy’s Hair On Fleek

Take notes.

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

At just eight years old, Blue Ivy has become a style maven in her own right by inspiring natural hair lovers to let their fro fly free.

The Internet can be a ruthless place when it comes to celebrity children, and for a long time, Blue was the target of natural hair shaming. Let’s not forget the time Karrueche was under fire for a Blue Ivy hair joke gone wrong.

But with parents like Beyoncé and Jay Z helping her to embrace her beautiful coils, it was only a matter of time before the masses hopped on the bandwagon.

@HOTLIKEHELENA: blue ivy carter is now my hair inspiration. idk what rich people hair products she got but her hair is flourishing and i’m tryna be like ha

 

From her free flying fro to her flawless braids, Blue Ivy is totally the natural hair icon that Black naturals have been waiting for for years. Just look at the glow on her.

 

Moral of the story is, let kids be kids. Let Black girls be free. And the same hair styles folks are critiquing Blue about, women of other racists are trying to imitate.

 

Check out these adorable photos of Blue Ivy natural hair on fleek.

Frolicious Photos Of Blue Ivy’s Hair On Fleek  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend attends the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 09, 2019 in Culver City, California\n© Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Chrissy Teigen’s Reaction To John Legend’s Cameo On…
 3 hours ago
01.08.20
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett Won’t Be Back For “Empire” Finale
 3 hours ago
01.08.20
News You Can’t Use: Trump Administration Reopens Case…
 18 hours ago
01.08.20
The Hotspot: Diddy & Lil Wayne Find New…
 18 hours ago
01.08.20
Madea Takes Ideas: 3 Ways A Tyler Perry…
 19 hours ago
01.08.20
Baller Beef: Shaq Says He & Kobe Bryant…
 20 hours ago
01.08.20
Imma Head Out: Celebs Are Filing For Dual…
 21 hours ago
01.08.20
15 items
Happy Birthday! 15 Times Mj Rodriguez Shut Down…
 22 hours ago
01.08.20
15 items
Nicki Minaj’s New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Is…
 23 hours ago
01.08.20
Did You Know Rickey Smiley Was Nice On…
 23 hours ago
01.08.20
Why I Gave Up Laying My Edges
 1 day ago
01.08.20
Laverne Cox Displays Platinum Blonde Bob And It…
 1 day ago
01.08.20
Frolicious Photos Of Blue Ivy’s Hair On Fleek
 1 day ago
01.08.20
14 items
Dream Doll And Her Hair Stylist Arrogant Tae…
 1 day ago
01.08.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close