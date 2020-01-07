CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Imma Head Out: Celebs Are Filing For Dual Citizenship In Africa — Here’s How You Can Too 

Black woman leaning on brick wall listening to headphones

Source: LWA/Dann Tardif / Getty

There’s been a running joke amongst Black people for years that when ish hits the fan again in America, we’re all making our way back to Africa. But between 2018 and 2019, that dream has become a reality for many millennials.

Young, Black 20-30 somethings are no longer taking their vacation coins to Cabo and Cancun. Africa is where it’s at now! And although it took us many decades to understand and appreciate the rich continent — better late than never.

Even celebs are getting hip to the homeland wave. Many visited Ghana during the holidays for the  Year of Return in which African Americans and the diaspora visited their motherland countries to celebrate “the cumulative resilience of all the victims of the Transatlantic slave Trade who were scattered and displaced through the world in North America, South America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia’.

And with all that’s going on in the states these days, it’s the opportune time for Black folks to take a much needed break from the madness. Shortly after most of us returned to work after the holidays, America was experiencing mayhem following Trump’s decision to kill Iranian leader Soleimani and declare a World War III. Stars like Cardi B took to social media to to share her thoughts about the madness.

She even asked fans to convince hubby Offset to move to Nigeria with her and baby Kulture.

Cardi isn’t the only one taking that jump to African citizenship. Ludacris recently received his Gabonese citizenship over Christmas break. His wife Eudoxie is Gabonese.

 

Thinking about getting your citizenship in an African country? Hit the flip to find out more.

Imma Head Out: Celebs Are Filing For Dual Citizenship In Africa — Here’s How You Can Too   was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend attends the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 09, 2019 in Culver City, California\n© Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Chrissy Teigen’s Reaction To John Legend’s Cameo On…
 3 hours ago
01.08.20
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett Won’t Be Back For “Empire” Finale
 3 hours ago
01.08.20
News You Can’t Use: Trump Administration Reopens Case…
 18 hours ago
01.08.20
The Hotspot: Diddy & Lil Wayne Find New…
 18 hours ago
01.08.20
Madea Takes Ideas: 3 Ways A Tyler Perry…
 19 hours ago
01.08.20
Baller Beef: Shaq Says He & Kobe Bryant…
 20 hours ago
01.08.20
Imma Head Out: Celebs Are Filing For Dual…
 21 hours ago
01.08.20
15 items
Happy Birthday! 15 Times Mj Rodriguez Shut Down…
 22 hours ago
01.08.20
15 items
Nicki Minaj’s New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Is…
 23 hours ago
01.08.20
Did You Know Rickey Smiley Was Nice On…
 23 hours ago
01.08.20
Why I Gave Up Laying My Edges
 1 day ago
01.08.20
Laverne Cox Displays Platinum Blonde Bob And It…
 1 day ago
01.08.20
Frolicious Photos Of Blue Ivy’s Hair On Fleek
 1 day ago
01.08.20
14 items
Dream Doll And Her Hair Stylist Arrogant Tae…
 1 day ago
01.08.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close