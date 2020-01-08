CLOSE
The Hotspot: Diddy & Lil Wayne Find New Girlfriends, Lizzo Steps Away From Social Media & More

Da Brat runs down who’s who as Diddy and Lil Wayne were each spotted with their alleged new love interests. Lil Wayne’s is allegedly a beautiful plus size model (see photo below)! Plus, details on why Lizzo is taking a hiatus from Twitter and more!

 

