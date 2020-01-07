Mariah Carey Makes Chart History Again

Even when it seems negative, Mariah Carey is still setting records on the Billboard chart. With the holiday season being over, her number 1 song All I Want For Christmas Is You fell from the top spot and all the way off the Billboard Hot 100.

No other number 1 song was on top one week and off the chart the next. History. All I Want For Christmas Is You finally reached number 1 after 20 years. The song stayed at the top for three weeks during the recent holidays.

Are you glad to put the song away for a year? Do you ever get in the mood for Christmas music during the middle part of the year?

