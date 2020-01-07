CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Will Joel Embiid Be Ready For Thursday’s Showdown Against Celtics After Nasty Finger Injury??

Philadelphia 76ers v Detroit Pistons

Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

Joel Embiid may not be able to suit up against the Celtics this coming Thursday after getting a gruesome finger injury during last night’s game against Oklahoma City Thunder.

Related: Toughest task lies ahead for Sixers owners

The 7-foot power forward dislocated his ring finger while guarding Steven Adams just a few minutes into the first quarter and, it was downright nasty!

Don’t believe us? Just take a look for yourself, but tread lightly if you’re easily grossed out.

While Embiid was able to return to the game to assist the Sixers in their 120-113 victory, he may face the possibility of sitting out of Thursday’s game due to a problem with his ligaments.

“I want to play. It’s a big game. Last time we played them, we had great success, but at the end of the day, whatever they want me to do,” said Embiid during a postgame interview.

There has been no official word yet on whether Embiid will definitely be sitting out for the Sixers’ matchup against the Celtics.

BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)

29 photos Launch gallery

BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)

Continue reading BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)

BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)

Will Joel Embiid Be Ready For Thursday’s Showdown Against Celtics After Nasty Finger Injury??  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Videos
Latest
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Bebe Winans Says, “Mariah Snubbed Whitney”
 2 hours ago
01.07.20
The World Premiere Of Disney's "THE LION KING"
Happy Birthday, Blue Ivy
 2 hours ago
01.07.20
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Mariah Carey Makes Chart History Again
 2 hours ago
01.07.20
Will Joel Embiid Be Ready For Thursday’s Showdown…
 3 hours ago
01.07.20
58 items
We Love Blue Ivy Carter
 4 hours ago
01.07.20
Fifty & FINE: Shereé Whitfield Shows Off Curves…
 10 hours ago
01.07.20
Cyn Santana Has To Let Go Of Both…
 12 hours ago
01.07.20
Rock T’s Joke Of The Day: 24 Hours
 16 hours ago
01.07.20
Rickey Smiley Impersonate’s Black Pastor [VIDEO]
 16 hours ago
01.07.20
Eva’s Corner: Breaking Promises As A Parent [VIDEO]
 17 hours ago
01.07.20
Cathy Hughes Welcomes Rickey Smiley Morning Show to…
 17 hours ago
01.07.20
Why Rickey Smiley Can’t Go To Church [VIDEO]
 17 hours ago
01.07.20
Black Tony Calls In To Request Gucci Mane…
 17 hours ago
01.07.20
Gary’s Tea: Tavis Smiley Accused of Sexual Misconduct,…
 17 hours ago
01.07.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close