Will Joel Embiid Be Ready For Thursday’s Showdown Against Celtics After Nasty Finger Injury??

Joel Embiid may not be able to suit up against the Celtics this coming Thursday after getting a gruesome finger injury during last night’s game against Oklahoma City Thunder.

Related: Toughest task lies ahead for Sixers owners

The 7-foot power forward dislocated his ring finger while guarding Steven Adams just a few minutes into the first quarter and, it was downright nasty!

Don’t believe us? Just take a look for yourself, but tread lightly if you’re easily grossed out.

While Embiid was able to return to the game to assist the Sixers in their 120-113 victory, he may face the possibility of sitting out of Thursday’s game due to a problem with his ligaments.

“I want to play. It’s a big game. Last time we played them, we had great success, but at the end of the day, whatever they want me to do,” said Embiid during a postgame interview.

There has been no official word yet on whether Embiid will definitely be sitting out for the Sixers’ matchup against the Celtics.

BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) 29 photos Launch gallery BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) 1. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 1 of 29 2. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 2 of 29 3. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 3 of 29 4. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 4 of 29 5. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 5 of 29 6. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 6 of 29 7. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 7 of 29 8. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 8 of 29 9. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 9 of 29 10. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 10 of 29 11. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 11 of 29 12. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 12 of 29 13. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 13 of 29 14. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 14 of 29 15. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 15 of 29 16. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 16 of 29 17. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 17 of 29 18. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 18 of 29 19. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 19 of 29 20. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 20 of 29 21. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 21 of 29 22. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 22 of 29 23. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 23 of 29 24. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 24 of 29 25. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 25 of 29 26. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 26 of 29 27. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 27 of 29 28. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 28 of 29 29. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) Source: 29 of 29 Skip ad Continue reading BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS) BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)

Will Joel Embiid Be Ready For Thursday’s Showdown Against Celtics After Nasty Finger Injury?? was originally published on rnbphilly.com