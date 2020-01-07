CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rickey Smiley Impersonate’s Black Pastor [VIDEO]

Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

If you go to a Black church, you know this scene all too well. Watch Rickey Smiley’s impersonation of when a pastor walks into service. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SEE ALSO: Why Rickey Smiley Can’t Go To Church [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Deborah Joy Winans Addresses Concerns That “Greenleaf” Makes Fun Of The Black Church

Rickey Smiley Impersonate’s Black Pastor [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Bebe Winans Says, “Mariah Snubbed Whitney”
 2 hours ago
01.07.20
The World Premiere Of Disney's "THE LION KING"
Happy Birthday, Blue Ivy
 2 hours ago
01.07.20
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Mariah Carey Makes Chart History Again
 2 hours ago
01.07.20
Will Joel Embiid Be Ready For Thursday’s Showdown…
 3 hours ago
01.07.20
58 items
We Love Blue Ivy Carter
 4 hours ago
01.07.20
Fifty & FINE: Shereé Whitfield Shows Off Curves…
 10 hours ago
01.07.20
Cyn Santana Has To Let Go Of Both…
 12 hours ago
01.07.20
Rock T’s Joke Of The Day: 24 Hours
 16 hours ago
01.07.20
Rickey Smiley Impersonate’s Black Pastor [VIDEO]
 16 hours ago
01.07.20
Eva’s Corner: Breaking Promises As A Parent [VIDEO]
 17 hours ago
01.07.20
Cathy Hughes Welcomes Rickey Smiley Morning Show to…
 17 hours ago
01.07.20
Why Rickey Smiley Can’t Go To Church [VIDEO]
 17 hours ago
01.07.20
Black Tony Calls In To Request Gucci Mane…
 17 hours ago
01.07.20
Gary’s Tea: Tavis Smiley Accused of Sexual Misconduct,…
 17 hours ago
01.07.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close