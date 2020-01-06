CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

LET’S MAKEUP: Celebrity Makeup Artist Sir John Shows Us How To DIY Kat Graham’s Golden Globe Glam

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Cocktail Reception

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards took place on Sunday night and officially kicked off award season. Personally, I love award season as it allows me to get hair and makeup inspo for the entire year! As I watched all the stars walk the red carpet, my eyes zoomed in on Kat Graham. The beauty had on a bold red dress and a red lip and her eyes were these smokey purple. It was refreshing and different. I wouldn’t have paired purple and red together.

NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Todd Williamson/NBC / Getty

It should be no surprise that her makeup was done by none other than Sir John, celebrity makeup artist, who is best known for doing Beyoncé’s makeup. Sir John shared the inspiration for her 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards look, “Kat is wearing a beautiful red dress tonight, and I wanted her makeup to compliment the gown. We focused on dark eyes and a bold, red lip for a chic look.”

Beauties, do you want to know how to recreate this look exactly like Sir John did on Kat Graham? Keep clicking to find out!

LET’S MAKEUP: Celebrity Makeup Artist Sir John Shows Us How To DIY Kat Graham’s Golden Globe Glam  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Frozen 2 poster
‘Frozen 2’ Is Now the Highest-Grossing Animated Movie…
 9 hours ago
01.06.20
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Iran Puts $80M Bounty On Donald Trump’s Head,…
 10 hours ago
01.06.20
Faith Evans
Faith Evans Not Happy With Lifetime Documentary
 10 hours ago
01.06.20
15 items
The Red Carpet Fashion Everyone is Talking About…
 24 hours ago
01.06.20
Iran Ditches Nuclear Deal After Trump-Ordered Attack, Pushing…
 1 day ago
01.06.20
Listen To These Songs When Your Confidence Needs…
 2 days ago
01.06.20
All Star Weekend Kick Off Hosted By Trey Songz + Fabolous + Yo Gotti
Trey Songz Hit With $10M Lawsuit In Damages…
 2 days ago
01.06.20
Array
Pam Grier Is Not Battling Stage 4 Cancer
 2 days ago
01.04.20
6 items
Why The Arsenio Hall Show Was A Gamechanger
 3 days ago
01.06.20
26 items
Umm, These Wigs In Tyler Perry’s New Netflix…
 3 days ago
01.06.20
WHO WORE IT BEST? Fashion Designer Milan Rouge…
 3 days ago
01.06.20
Model Slick Woods On Her Chemo And Cancer:…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
16 items
Electric Chair! Black Twitter Drags Vanity Fair Writer…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
World War Who? Black Folks Have Found The…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close