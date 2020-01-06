CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Faith Evans Reportedly Upset About Lifetime’s ‘Hopelessly In Love’ Episode About Biggie

According to Page SixFaith Evans is reportedly upset over Lifetime’s new documentary “Biggie and Faith Evans,” about her love life & marriage with legendary rapper, Notorious B.I.G.

“I feel upset that I’m attached to it. I was told that it would be a positive piece with a little more of my personal background. It wasn’t pitched to me as a story rehashing the sensationalized events that took place…I am beyond that and have no need to open old wounds, damage repaired relationships and, above all, soil the legacy of Christopher Wallace a k a the Notorious B.I.G.”

The episode, which airs Jan. 10, vividly describes their relationship as “the most controversial love story in hip-hop history, told by those who lived it” and reportedly promises that “Faith Evans is ready to confront her pain and revisit the most intimate moments of their relationship . . . from their whirlwind engagement to Biggie’s ongoing affairs with Lil’ Kim and Charli Baltimore, to the East Coast-West Coast rivalry that led to Tupac and Big’s deaths.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“The Tupac stuff, the different women — how many times are people going to talk about that? It was supposed to be a love story, and it turns into cheating and Lil’ Kim. We’ve come so far past that. Lifetime’s all about drama,” Evans said.

Evans claims the film uses old footage edited to add drama and Biggie’s mom Voletta Wallace, is pissed about it as well.

“It’s about my morals. I would never do business I’m not proud of at this point in my career. I’m not happy.”

What do YOU think about Faith denouncing “Hopelessly In Love”—will YOU be watching???

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com

Faith Evans Reportedly Upset About Lifetime’s ‘Hopelessly In Love’ Episode About Biggie  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Bebe Winans Says, “Mariah Snubbed Whitney”
 2 hours ago
01.07.20
The World Premiere Of Disney's "THE LION KING"
Happy Birthday, Blue Ivy
 2 hours ago
01.07.20
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Mariah Carey Makes Chart History Again
 2 hours ago
01.07.20
Will Joel Embiid Be Ready For Thursday’s Showdown…
 3 hours ago
01.07.20
58 items
We Love Blue Ivy Carter
 4 hours ago
01.07.20
Fifty & FINE: Shereé Whitfield Shows Off Curves…
 10 hours ago
01.07.20
Cyn Santana Has To Let Go Of Both…
 12 hours ago
01.07.20
Rock T’s Joke Of The Day: 24 Hours
 16 hours ago
01.07.20
Rickey Smiley Impersonate’s Black Pastor [VIDEO]
 16 hours ago
01.07.20
Eva’s Corner: Breaking Promises As A Parent [VIDEO]
 17 hours ago
01.07.20
Cathy Hughes Welcomes Rickey Smiley Morning Show to…
 17 hours ago
01.07.20
Why Rickey Smiley Can’t Go To Church [VIDEO]
 17 hours ago
01.07.20
Black Tony Calls In To Request Gucci Mane…
 17 hours ago
01.07.20
Gary’s Tea: Tavis Smiley Accused of Sexual Misconduct,…
 17 hours ago
01.07.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close