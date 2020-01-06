CLOSE
Philadelphia Eagles Fan Who Carried Mother Down 10 Flights to Escape Fire Invited to Wild Card Game

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

A son in Philadelphia was visiting his mom in a senior living facility when a fire broke out. The son, who was wearing the football jersey of his favorite Philadelphia Eagles player, Zach Ertz, jumped into action by carrying his mom down 10 flights of stairs to escape the fire. Zach Ertz saw the story on the local news and got in contact with the man to invite him to the Sunday evening NFL playoff game. The man was in attendance Sunday evening. No serious injuries were caused by the fire.

