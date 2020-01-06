CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Frozen 2’ Is Now the Highest-Grossing Animated Movie Ever

Frozen 2 poster

Source: Disney / Disney

Frozen 2 is now the highest-grossing animated movie in history. The movie has generated $1.325 billion globally. It beat out Frozen 1 which made $1.281 billion globally. It also beat out the Incredibles. That movie made $1.243 billion.

The Lion King is not on this list because it is considered a live-action reboot; not an animated movie. Disney is now considered the preeminent force on all things animation. Disney is responsible for the top 3 biggest cartooned movies of all time.

Have you seen Frozen 2 yet? What movie did you see this weekend? What movie are you looking forward to seeing?

See story here

‘Frozen 2’ Is Now the Highest-Grossing Animated Movie Ever

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Frozen 2 poster
‘Frozen 2’ Is Now the Highest-Grossing Animated Movie…
 15 mins ago
01.06.20
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Iran Puts $80M Bounty On Donald Trump’s Head,…
 25 mins ago
01.06.20
Faith Evans
Faith Evans Not Happy With Lifetime Documentary
 43 mins ago
01.06.20
15 items
The Red Carpet Fashion Everyone is Talking About…
 15 hours ago
01.06.20
Iran Ditches Nuclear Deal After Trump-Ordered Attack, Pushing…
 19 hours ago
01.06.20
Listen To These Songs When Your Confidence Needs…
 2 days ago
01.06.20
All Star Weekend Kick Off Hosted By Trey Songz + Fabolous + Yo Gotti
Trey Songz Hit With $10M Lawsuit In Damages…
 2 days ago
01.06.20
Array
Pam Grier Is Not Battling Stage 4 Cancer
 2 days ago
01.04.20
6 items
Why The Arsenio Hall Show Was A Gamechanger
 3 days ago
01.06.20
26 items
Umm, These Wigs In Tyler Perry’s New Netflix…
 3 days ago
01.06.20
WHO WORE IT BEST? Fashion Designer Milan Rouge…
 3 days ago
01.06.20
Model Slick Woods On Her Chemo And Cancer:…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
16 items
Electric Chair! Black Twitter Drags Vanity Fair Writer…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
World War Who? Black Folks Have Found The…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close