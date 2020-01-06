‘Frozen 2’ Is Now the Highest-Grossing Animated Movie Ever

Frozen 2 is now the highest-grossing animated movie in history. The movie has generated $1.325 billion globally. It beat out Frozen 1 which made $1.281 billion globally. It also beat out the Incredibles. That movie made $1.243 billion.

The Lion King is not on this list because it is considered a live-action reboot; not an animated movie. Disney is now considered the preeminent force on all things animation. Disney is responsible for the top 3 biggest cartooned movies of all time.

Have you seen Frozen 2 yet? What movie did you see this weekend? What movie are you looking forward to seeing?

