In retaliation for the killing of General Qassem, Iran has put a bounty of $80 million on the head of President Donald Trump.

During a funeral procession for General Soleimani Qassem, an organizer asked all Iranians, (80 million) to donate one dollar each to gather an $80 million price on Trump’s head. Also Iranian MP Abolfazl Aboutorabi said “We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil.”

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: