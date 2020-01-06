Faith Evans Not Happy With Lifetime Documentary

Faith Evans thinks she was fooled into participating in the upcoming Lifetime documentary series Hopelessly In Love. The show will take a look at the relationship between Evans and Notorious B.I.G.

Evans told Page Six, “I feel upset that I’m attached to it. I was told that it would be a positive piece with a little more of my personal background. It wasn’t pitched to me as a story rehashing the sensationalized events that took place.”

She continued, “I am beyond that and have no need to open old wounds, damage repaired relationships and, above all, soil the legacy of Christopher Wallace a k a the Notorious B.I.G.”

Evans said Biggie’s mom Voletta Wallace isn’t happy either saying, “Everyone was blindsided. She has worked very hard for his legacy to be acknowledged in a more positive light. He’s nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This [doc] is taking steps backward.” The documentary is scheduled to air on January 10th.

Will you still watch even though Faith isn’t endorsing it?

See story here