Pam Grier Denies Rumors She’s Battling Stage 4 Cancer

Pam Grier may be a cancer survivor, but luckily, she isn’t in the middle of another battle, even though some recent rumors online say different.

According to reports from TMZ, social media posts started to surface this week saying that Pam was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and in a fight for her life.

Fortunately, a representative for Grier told the publication that the rumors are fake and she’s healthier than ever.

According to her rep, she will be headed to work on season 3 of her ABC show, Bless This Mess, putting in 8-10 hour days.

Grier was diagnosed with stage-4 cervical cancer in 1988 and at the time, she was given only 18 months to live. After some tough treatment, she made a recovery and has been in remission ever since.

Grier turns 71 this year and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com

Pam Grier Denies Rumors She’s Battling Stage 4 Cancer  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

