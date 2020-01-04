CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Listen To These Songs When Your Confidence Needs A Boost

LIZZO

Source: Victoria McGraw-@victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

Every once in a while, we all lack confidence and feel a little down on ourselves. Even our fave celebs have their days when they don’t feel worth it. Just ask Lizzo!

The Texas hottie may be known for being the Queen of self love now, but it wasn’t always that way. In her ELLE cover story back in October, she told the mag:

“I had an insecurity about what a star looks like, or what a front-person looks like. I felt like I was inadequate; I felt like I wasn’t enough; I felt like people didn’t want to look at me and listen to what I had to say. I was the worst communicator, emotionally, when I was younger. I would stop talking to my family; I would stop talking to my friends. I would go deeper and deeper into a dark place, and the deeper I went, the harder it was to reach out of it.”

But with a little self love and creativity, Lizzo was able to turn it all around and become the star that she is today! We all need a pick me up every now and them. After all, love starts with yourself first.

 

Nas — “I Can”

 

Hit the flip for more tunes to boost your confidence.

Listen To These Songs When Your Confidence Needs A Boost  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
15 items
The Red Carpet Fashion Everyone is Talking About…
 5 hours ago
01.06.20
Iran Ditches Nuclear Deal After Trump-Ordered Attack, Pushing…
 9 hours ago
01.06.20
Listen To These Songs When Your Confidence Needs…
 2 days ago
01.06.20
All Star Weekend Kick Off Hosted By Trey Songz + Fabolous + Yo Gotti
Trey Songz Hit With $10M Lawsuit In Damages…
 2 days ago
01.06.20
Array
Pam Grier Is Not Battling Stage 4 Cancer
 2 days ago
01.04.20
6 items
Why The Arsenio Hall Show Was A Gamechanger
 2 days ago
01.06.20
26 items
Umm, These Wigs In Tyler Perry’s New Netflix…
 2 days ago
01.06.20
WHO WORE IT BEST? Fashion Designer Milan Rouge…
 2 days ago
01.06.20
Model Slick Woods On Her Chemo And Cancer:…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
16 items
Electric Chair! Black Twitter Drags Vanity Fair Writer…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
World War Who? Black Folks Have Found The…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
Zoë Kravitz Wore An Unconventional Wedding Dress And…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
TLC Answered Prayers
Ricki Lake Overwhelmed By New Hairdo Support
 3 days ago
01.03.20
The ESPYs 2019 Arrivals
Steve Harvey Posts Tweet About ‘Going off’ Amid…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close