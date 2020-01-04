CLOSE
Pam Grier Is Not Battling Stage 4 Cancer

Pam Grier is a cancer survivor but she wants her fans to know she is not currently battling stage 4 cancer. Posts surfaced on social media claiming that Pam was in the battle of her life.

Back in 1988 she had stage-4 cervical cancer and was given 18 months to live. Her cancer has been in remission ever since. She is 70 years old.

Reps for Pam Grier said she does not have stage 4 cancer and will be reporting to work tomorrow on season 3 of “Bless This Mess.”

When you see something like the Pam Grier story on social media, do research it first or post to your timeline if you believe the person who posted it to be a credible source?

