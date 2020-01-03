Steve Harvey Posts Tweet About ‘Going off’ Amid Rob Gronkowski New Year’s Drama

Steve Harvey took to social media to voice his opinion of Rob Gronkowski’s Lego spike of Steve Harvey’s head during Fox’s New Year’s Eve special.

Harvey posted a short video of him on his talk show saying, “This is killing me. I’m trying to be nice. I’m about to lose my mind,” the video was titled, “When You Gotta Refrain From Goin’ Off.”

Harvey didn’t take too kindly to Gronkowski’s spike of his Lego head, asking the former NFL tight end, “Are you serious? I don’t wanna work with him no more. Why is he here? Why are you here?”

People on social media were unclear if the exchange between Harvey and Gronkowski was planned or not but judging from Steve’s tweet, it’s clear that it wasn’t.

What would you have done if you were Steve Harvey? Did you view Gronkowski’s Steve Harvey head spike as funny or disrespectful?

