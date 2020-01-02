CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Beautiful, Blessed, Black: All The Times Ari Lennox Was Right About Life

Roots Picnic 2019

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

The best thing about being a celebrity is having the platform to share your message with the world. Many artists don’t take full advantage of the opportunity, but those who GAF about the well being of their people are always spreading that good gospel. Like Ari Lennox.

The sultry soul queen is a such a blessing to the music industry, Black women and the world as a whole. Not only is she beautiful, talented and funny — she’s woke AF and doesn’t have an issue speaking out about injustices.

The power of her awareness and sensitivity also makes her susceptible to ignorant people’s opinions. Earlier this week, the Shea Butter queen took to social media to vent about a nasty tweet that was making its rounds on social media. And as painful as it is to watch, Ari was 100 percent factual in her statements.

But this isn’t the first time (and certainly won’t be the last) that Ari spoke the whole truth and nothing but the truth. It’s almost as though every time she tweets or speaks, she drops some much needed gems, often times mixing it with humor.

Nevertheless, Ari Lennox is the truth and should be protected at all costs. Hit the flip for all the times our queen was right about life.

Beautiful, Blessed, Black: All The Times Ari Lennox Was Right About Life  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
TLC Answered Prayers
Ricki Lake Overwhelmed By New Hairdo Support
 2 hours ago
01.03.20
The ESPYs 2019 Arrivals
Steve Harvey Posts Tweet About ‘Going off’ Amid…
 2 hours ago
01.03.20
DaBaby Arrested? Video Shows Rapper Being Detained
 17 hours ago
01.03.20
John Boyega Expertly Trolls ‘Star Wars’ Fans Who…
 19 hours ago
01.03.20
20 items
#BlackTwitter Rallies Around Ari Lennox After Dipwad Disrespects…
 20 hours ago
01.03.20
Octavia Spencer Completely Transforms For The New Netflix…
 20 hours ago
01.03.20
Kevin Garnett and Julia Fox Talk Cheating, Movies…
 20 hours ago
01.03.20
New Year, New You: 3 Ways To Follow…
 21 hours ago
01.03.20
Rapper Lexii Alijai, Roger Troutman’s Granddaughter, Dead at…
 22 hours ago
01.03.20
Nagina Lane Celebrated Her 80-Pound Weight Loss With…
 22 hours ago
01.03.20
Beautiful, Blessed, Black: All The Times Ari Lennox…
 23 hours ago
01.03.20
Kobe Bryant Is 2020’s First LOL Viral Moment
 1 day ago
01.03.20
Array
Lil Kim Announces Cardi B As The Queen…
 1 day ago
01.03.20
Chris Brown Performs in Joburg
Chris Brown Is Taking Extra Steps To Make…
 1 day ago
01.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close