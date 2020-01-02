Lil Kim Announces Cardi B As The Queen of Rap: ‘She’s Got the Crown’

Lil Kim has put her stamp of approval on Cardi B. Kim, who has had a budding rap career and at one time was the “Queen of New York,” is passing the torch to Cardi and says she “loves Cardi B.”

During a recent interview, Kim was asked about Nicki Minaj, who she has a long-standing beef with, Kim said she “didn’t know” Minaj.

Kim says that Cardi has “the crown” and would “leave it to Cardi” if an updated version of Lady Marmalade was done.

Do you agree with Lil Kim, Is Cardi the “Queen of New York?”

