Chris Brown Is Taking Extra Steps To Make Sure His Daughter Royalty Doesn’t Get Jealous Of Son Aeko

Chris Brown went above and beyond to make sure his 5-year-old daughter, Royalty didn’t get jealous of his newborn son, Aeko.
Brown sent Royalty on a Disney cruise for Christmas and upon her return, he showered her with tons of presents.
According to a source, Royalty loves being a big sister and is very involved with Aeko. and Chris, being the proud papa, now feels complete having a son and a daughter.
How did you involve your oldest child once a baby came into the family? Share your tips.
