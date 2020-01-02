Rob Gronkowski Did What To Steve Harvey’s Head?

Rob Gronkowski pulled off a Gronk-like stunt on Fox’s New Year’s Eve countdown. While on camera with show host Steve Harvey, Gronkowski was dressed as an old-time football player.

Gronk took a Lego sculpture of Harvey’s head and spiked it like a football. Lego pieces went flying everywhere. Harvey’s reaction was priceless.

Gronkowski addressed the action on Instagram saying, “Yep! I absolutely Gronk-spiked LEGO Steve to spike the New Year off. Sorry, but I had to do it!”

Do you think this was spontaneous or was it planned?

