CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LOL: New Year, New You — Or Nah?

Sydney Celebrates New Year's Eve

Source: Jeremy Ng / Getty

Every year, folks set New Year’s resolutions that they only follow for about a week or two.

We all understand the internal battle of the new you emerging as the old self is trying to cling on.

https://twitter.com/xsqoof/status/1212101564564795392

But you’re not alone. The idea of having a new year resolution started way before we were even thought of. According to an article in the Washington Post:

New Year’s was first celebrated 4,000 years ago in ancient Babylon. Although the Babylonians did not have a written calendar, historians determined that they observed the start of the new year in late March with the arrival of the spring season. The tradition of making New Year’s resolutions began during the reign of Caesar. At the time, New Year’s resolutions were of a moral nature, such as being kind to others.

And with a new decade approaching, the resolutions are more intense than we’ve seen in a minute. While some resolutions are productive and fruitful, others are just a waste of time.  For example, we all know someone who started a gym membership in January and hasn’t been back since.

 

Is this you? Hit the flip for more.

LOL: New Year, New You — Or Nah?  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
TLC Answered Prayers
Ricki Lake Overwhelmed By New Hairdo Support
 7 hours ago
01.03.20
The ESPYs 2019 Arrivals
Steve Harvey Posts Tweet About ‘Going off’ Amid…
 7 hours ago
01.03.20
DaBaby Arrested? Video Shows Rapper Being Detained
 21 hours ago
01.03.20
John Boyega Expertly Trolls ‘Star Wars’ Fans Who…
 24 hours ago
01.03.20
20 items
#BlackTwitter Rallies Around Ari Lennox After Dipwad Disrespects…
 1 day ago
01.03.20
Octavia Spencer Completely Transforms For The New Netflix…
 1 day ago
01.03.20
Kevin Garnett and Julia Fox Talk Cheating, Movies…
 1 day ago
01.03.20
New Year, New You: 3 Ways To Follow…
 1 day ago
01.03.20
Rapper Lexii Alijai, Roger Troutman’s Granddaughter, Dead at…
 1 day ago
01.03.20
Nagina Lane Celebrated Her 80-Pound Weight Loss With…
 1 day ago
01.03.20
Beautiful, Blessed, Black: All The Times Ari Lennox…
 1 day ago
01.03.20
Kobe Bryant Is 2020’s First LOL Viral Moment
 1 day ago
01.03.20
Array
Lil Kim Announces Cardi B As The Queen…
 1 day ago
01.03.20
Chris Brown Performs in Joburg
Chris Brown Is Taking Extra Steps To Make…
 1 day ago
01.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close