CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ice Cube Dismisses Notion Of CGI John Witherspoon For ‘Last Friday’

2016 Pemberton Music Festival

Source: Phillip Chin / Getty

Ice Cube has stated that he has no interest in using a CGI version of the late John Witherspoon in the fourth installment of the Friday franchise. CGI-Computer Generated Imagery, has become a common practice in Hollywood as a way to incorporate a deceased actor into a film.

About using CGI Ice Cube said, nah never. Ice Cube is frustrated with the production studio behind Friday for taking too long to green light the Last Friday. He said now he has to start over re-writing the script.

With the passing of John Witherspoon do you still want Last Friday or do you think Ice Cube should let it go?

See story here

Ice Cube Dismisses Notion Of CGI John Witherspoon For ‘Last Friday’

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
2016 Pemberton Music Festival
Ice Cube Dismisses Notion Of CGI John Witherspoon…
 2 hours ago
12.30.19
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
Kevin Hart Encourages Fans To ‘Be Better’ After…
 2 hours ago
12.30.19
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Chrissy Teigen Takes A Tumble On An Ice…
 2 hours ago
12.30.19
Shea Butter Is The Perfect Substitute for Your…
 4 hours ago
12.30.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…
 1 week ago
12.21.19
Can’t Be Home For Christmas? Best Destinations For…
 1 week ago
12.21.19
Jennifer Hudson and Jason Derulo Open Up About…
 1 week ago
12.20.19
2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Press Room
Chance The Rapper To Headline 2020 NBA All-Star…
 1 week ago
12.20.19
CATS World Premiere - Arrivals.
Jason Derulo Slams Bad Reviews Of “Cats”
 1 week ago
12.20.19
10 items
John David Washington Brings Clarity To Thirsty Twitter…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.19
Fashion Nova Is Still Copying Dresses – This…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.19
16 items
That ‘Tenet’ Trailer Proves (Again) That John David…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.19
John Boyega Is Wearing A Traditional Nigerian Suit…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.19
10 items
Lewk Of The Week: Auntie Maxine Slays Capitol…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close