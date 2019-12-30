Ice Cube Dismisses Notion Of CGI John Witherspoon For ‘Last Friday’

Ice Cube has stated that he has no interest in using a CGI version of the late John Witherspoon in the fourth installment of the Friday franchise. CGI-Computer Generated Imagery, has become a common practice in Hollywood as a way to incorporate a deceased actor into a film.

About using CGI Ice Cube said, nah never. Ice Cube is frustrated with the production studio behind Friday for taking too long to green light the Last Friday. He said now he has to start over re-writing the script.

With the passing of John Witherspoon do you still want Last Friday or do you think Ice Cube should let it go?

